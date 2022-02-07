Ex West Brom Technical Director Dan Ashworth departs Brighton

Dan Ashworth Technical Director of Brighton and Hove Albion and former Technical Director of West Bromwich Albion watches his son Zac Ashworth of West Bromwich Albion playing for West Bromwich Albion during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion at The Hawthorns on January 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Ashworth, who cut his teeth in the game at Peterborough and Cambridge, served as Albion's Technical Director from 2007 to 2012 - and was credited with bringing in a host of talented players during his time at the club.

Following a spell with England he joined Brighton - and has had success with the Seagulls.

However - the club has now confirmed Ashworth has left his post and been placed on gardening leave ahead of taking up a new role which is believed to be a similar position at Newcastle United.

In a statement, Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: "We are sorry to learn of Dan’s decision. He’s been an important part of the club’s senior management team since joining us from The FA, and has made a significant contribution to our club’s progress in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.

“On a personal level, I will be sad to see Dan leave as we’d developed a close day to day working relationship. Dan’s been an excellent colleague and has become a good friend as well. I wish Dan and his family well for the future.

“However, as is the case with all top-quality people in any industry, we are always conscious of the risk of losing key staff to a rival. With that in mind, we always put in place contingencies and succession plans that are designed to minimise the impact on our club.

“As such, our assistant technical director, David Weir, will now step up and assume the role of acting technical director. He is someone with an excellent knowledge of the role and of our club’s culture from working side-by-side with Dan.