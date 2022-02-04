Steve Bruce: West Brom have one of the best squads in the Championship

WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, the home stadium of West Bromwich Albion on February 4, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, the home stadium of West Bromwich Albion on February 4, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, the home stadium of West Bromwich Albion on February 4, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, the home stadium of West Bromwich Albion on February 4, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The former Villa and Blues chief was officially unveiled as Baggies boss yesterday after agreeing an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Valerien Ismael.

Bruce inherits a side that currently sits sixth in the Championship. But they have lost their way in recent months with the team having won just three of their last 13 games.

That run of results – combined with performances – led to Ismael and the players coming in for heavy criticism from the fans.

Bruce, though, firmly believes the Baggies have the players to win promotion this year – and that they can do it in a way that will excite fans.

“Let’s be brutally honest – we have a squad which is as good as any in the Championship,” he said.

“I’m convinced of that, despite the bad results.

“Every manager wants to play in a certain way. And we’ll implement change. I understand what the supporters here want.

“I’ve been here many times before when The Hawthorns is bouncing up and down.

“Let’s bring that back. We have two or three games coming up in a week.

“And we’re not giving up on the top two, there’s a long way to go.”

Bruce said he wouldn’t have joined Albion if he didn’t feel he could take them up.

“Look we have had a bad few weeks but we are still sixth,” he continued.

“With the squad of players we have got, it’s all to play for.

“We have got a nucleus of players in the squad and we’ve also got depth. I’m confident we can make a fist of it and challenge.

“If I didn’t think that I wouldn’t be sitting here. I really think we have got an outstanding chance.

“Of course, it’s going to be difficult. And when you change it takes a little bit of time.

“But I hope I can make an impact quickly.”

One of the big frustrations for fans during Ismael’s reign was the Frenchman’s insistence on playing a 3-4-3 formation.

Albion have played that system in every minute of every game so far.

But while Ismael was adamant playing one formation was in the team’s best interests long-term, Bruce feels at times you need be flexible.

“They are professional footballers who have been playing football for a long, long, time,” Bruce said when asked how difficult it will be to implement a new formation with the players so used to 3-4-3.

“I have a lot of respect for Valerien Ismael, he is a very good man, he plays a certain way and stays with it.

“But I do believe you have to have the scope and flexibility to change at times.