"Nice to see him to see him..." - Joe Masi and Jonny Drury as West Brom unveil Steve Bruce - WATCH

Jonny Drury and Joe Masi

Bruce spoke to the media for the first time since taking the job - following four months off since he was sacked as Newcastle United boss.

The former Birmingham City and Aston Villa boss spoke about his aspirations for a fifth promotion to the Premier League - and how he believes he has the squad to do it.

He also told the press how he has turned down job opportunities abroad and felt this one at The Hawthorns was the right fit.