"Nice to see him to see him..." - Joe Masi and Jonny Drury as West Brom unveil Steve Bruce - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

West Brom reporter Joe Masi and Jonny Drury were at The Hawthorns as Steve Bruce was unveiled as the new Baggies boss on an 18 month deal.

Bruce spoke to the media for the first time since taking the job - following four months off since he was sacked as Newcastle United boss.

The former Birmingham City and Aston Villa boss spoke about his aspirations for a fifth promotion to the Premier League - and how he believes he has the squad to do it.

He also told the press how he has turned down job opportunities abroad and felt this one at The Hawthorns was the right fit.

And the media were given the first chance to interview chief executive Ron Gourlay for the first since he handed the role in midweek - following months in a consultancy role.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

