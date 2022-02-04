Bouncing back Steve Bruce relishing West Brom challenge

WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion takes his first training session at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on February 4, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion takes his first training session at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on February 4, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion during his unveiling press conference at The Hawthorns, the home stadium of West Bromwich Albion on February 4, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Steve Bruce takes his first training session as Albion manager after taking over on Wednesday Bruce gets his message across All smiles from the new boss

Steve Bruce held his first press conference as Albion boss and is undoubtedly excited about the challenge ahead.

That enthusiasm was a relief to see following the dejected figure the 61-year-old cut during the closing stages of his time at Newcastle.

His disconsolate demeanour at that time was, of course, understandable.

The treatment Bruce received from supporters and the media during those last few months on Tyneside wasn’t right.

Fans may have wanted him out. But Bruce gave everything he could to his boyhood club.

What’s clear now is that the former Blues and Villa boss wants to enjoy his football again.

The man who has won promotion to the Premier League a record-breaking four times wants to have fun.

And with Albion, he believes he can have fun.

“This is an opportunity for me to come back and enjoy management,” Bruce said.

“I’ve had one or two opportunities, a couple from abroad, and I didn’t even think about it.

“But do I have the enthusiasm for this? Yes.

“As soon as Ron (chief executive Ron Gourlay) called I thought ‘I fancy a crack at that.’

“I want to make it five promotions.

“It’s great to be in the Premier League but it’s got three leagues within it, the top six, the middle bit, and the bottom six.

“And we can all predict it.

“The one thing I have enjoyed about the Championship is that it’s a fair race.

“It’s a difficult race. Now when you look at the figures and stats, the players are as fit and as powerful and as quick and as the lads in the Premier League.

“But it’s a fair league. That is why I have always enjoyed it because it’s a fair race.

“And I always fancy my chances of getting out.”

Bruce secured 12 and 13th place finishes in the Premier League with Newcastle.

On his time at St James’ Park, he said: “It’s gone, behind me, now we move forward.

“Newcastle is gone. It’s a chapter of my football life. I want them to do well under Eddie (Howe).

“I hope maybe in a few years they might think finishing 12th and 13th mightn’t have been so bad after all.”

While Bruce has had his love for football reignited following his four month break, now he knows he needs to lift the mood of Albion’s fans and players.

It’s fair to say Valerien Ismael had lost the support of fans during his final weeks at the club – with the Frenchman’s inflexibility leading to a lot of frustration.

But it’s not just on the field where there has been a disconnect.

Ever since Guochuan Lai became the club’s controlling shareholder, there has been very little communication from the top of the club.

Bruce, though, is confident he can get fans excited by what they see on the field.

While the 61-year-old believes new CEO Gourlay will drastically improve the relationship supporters have with the club off it.

“We know there is a disgruntlement amongst the fan base,” Bruce continued.

“We want to repair that if we can.

“I can do that with results.

“Ron can do it with his communication skills.

“Let’s see if we can lift the doom and gloom a little bit.

“And hopefully we’ll get the club back in the Premier League.”

It felt as, though, Ismael had lost the dressing room in his last two games against Preston North End and Millwall.

As well as the fans, you got the impression Albion’s players also need lifting.

But after taking training for the first time yesterday, Bruce said the squad is positive and looking forward to the rest of the season.

“They have trained very, very, well,” the former Manchester United defender said.

“They had a few days off at the start of the week and have trained the last few days.

“The good thing about a new manager walking though the door is that whatever has gone on in the past has gone.

“I have been in the position Valerien Ismael was in and it’s not nice.

“But unfortunately we are all judged by results.

“So this morning there was a little bit of a bounce.

“They bought into it, they trained very well.

“And I’m sure they enjoyed it.”

Whenever he has gone into a club, Bruce has tended to get a positive reaction from the players he has inherited.

And he is looking forward to doing that with a club competing at the top end of their division.

“Usually when you get a job it’s at the bottom,” he added.

“I always seem to be fire-fighting.

“This is a different opportunity for me.

“I’ve come in and the team are in the top six.

“I don’t think that has ever happened to me before.

“I usually get a job when the team is in crisis. We are not in crisis.

“We have had a bad run. The club have decided to make a change.

“And I am here to try and give the whole place a lift.

“That is what I want to do.