Poll: Will Steve Bruce lead West Brom back to the Premier League?

Steve Bruce

The 61-year-old signed an 18-month deal as Baggies boss with the club currently in 6th, 13 points behind Championship leaders Fulham.

Bruce added: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club that has such great history and tradition. It is a club I obviously know well from my time in the Midlands, and I am already relishing the challenge of taking it forward.

“I did not envisage I would return to management this quickly, but once I got the phone call from Ron, I knew I could not resist the challenge of getting this club back to where they want to be.