Poll: Will Steve Bruce lead West Brom back to the Premier League?

The 61-year-old signed an 18-month deal as Baggies boss with the club currently in 6th, 13 points behind Championship leaders Fulham.
Bruce added: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club that has such great history and tradition. It is a club I obviously know well from my time in the Midlands, and I am already relishing the challenge of taking it forward.
“I did not envisage I would return to management this quickly, but once I got the phone call from Ron, I knew I could not resist the challenge of getting this club back to where they want to be.
“I am coming in with one aim and that is to get Albion to the Premier League.”