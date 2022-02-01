More West Brom games selected for TV broadcast

West Brom fixtures selected for TV coverage

Albion were due to face Huddersfield Town in a 3pm kick off at The Hawthorns on Saturday March 12.

However, that game has now been moved to 8pm on Friday March 11 to be televised on Sky Sports.

And Fulham's visit to The Hawthorns will also be televised - but will remain as an 8pm kick off on Tuesday March 15.

The move will come as more frustration for Baggies fans who have seen a number of their scheduled 3pm fixtures re-arranged for live TV broadcast this season.

A number of the changes have come on Friday evenings - and so far this season the Baggies have only played a handful of games in the traditional 3pm slot on a Saturday.

All in all - the fixture changes mean by the end of the season West Brom will have played just eight games at home on a Saturday.

Of those games - the final game of the season against Barnsley is a 12.30pm kick off and could be selected for live TV coverage with May's Sky Sports picks yet to be announced.

And the April selections are also yet to be confirmed by the broadcaster - so the eight games could be reduced if Albion face further televised fixtures.