Baggies Broadcast: What is going on down at West Brom?

Baggies Broadcast: What is going on down the Albion?

The pair chew over the dreadful displays against Preston and Millwall - and discuss the talking point over the future of Valerien Ismael.

There is also a brief chat about a low key transfer deadline day - and the duo talk about comments from fans about asking the right question, how they go about their job and shed light on how they go about their business.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)