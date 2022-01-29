West Brom boss Valerian Ismael insists he will 'fight on' after Millwall defeat

Valerian Ismael after his side slumped to another defeat at Millwall (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies put in a dreadful display against Preston North End on Wednesday - with the boss himself admitting they played without any passion or desire.

And things didn't get any better in the capital with Millwall running out deserved winners thanks to goals from Mason Bennett and Benik Afobe.

The result has ramped up the pressure on Ismael with fans once again calling for him to go in angry scenes at The Den.

Asked if he thinks he will be given time to turn things around, the boss said: “It’s normal, not only for me but for every manager in the world, if you don’t win games you are in trouble.

“This is the rule and if you’re not able to accept that as a manager then you are wrong for the job.

“I didn’t perform like I expected, like the last three years. I know myself.

"I am the biggest critic of myself.

"A lot of things you can explain throughout the season, all the issues we’ve got — injuries and Daryl Dike is the example.

“But at the same time you need to get results.

“If you get results you get time and if not you get in trouble but it doesn’t mean I run away from anything.

“I take my responsibility and my responsibility is to prepare for the next game."

Asked if he believes he can turn things around, Ismael said: "Yes, exactly. I have no issue.

"I have spoken with the players and we know where we are what we have to do.