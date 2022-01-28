West Brom boss Valerian Ismael desperate for a win after abject midweek loss

Valerien Ismael (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on January 26, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WALSALL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on December 1, 2021 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WALSALL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on December 1, 2021 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael is interviewed following the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Saturday January 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael is interviewed following the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Saturday January 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Albion’s performance against Preston North End on Wednesday night was so abject it had to be seen to be believed.

A complete lack of passion or desire ensured the players failed to do the very basics.

And you couldn’t help but come away from The Hawthorns wondering whether they had downed tools for the Frenchman.

That may, in part, be to a falling out Ismael had with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone before the game.

The spat – described as an ‘internal issue’ by the boss – means the England international also won’t feature at Millwall tomorrow.

But the overall performance against PNE means the overwhelming majority of Albion fans have now had enough of Ismael and his tactical inflexibility.

It feels like an incredibly long road back for the former Bayern Munich defender – with social media awash with rumours yesterday he was about to lose his job.

As things stand, though, Ismael is still in post. What’s for certain, though, is that Albion will lose at The Den if their performance is anything like the one they put in on Wednesday.

Supporters know by now Ismael is never going to deviate from his 3-4-3 formation.

But it’s going to be fascinating to see which players he includes in his starting XI as he looks to salvage his Albion career, even if he doesn’t have a squad big enough to make drastic changes.

We know Button will continue in goal.

But who will take their place in the back three is harder to predict.

Matt Clarke was somewhat surprisingly left on the bench against Preston.

He will probably return with Kyle Bartley likely to keep his place.

But Cedric Kipre was desperately poor on Wednesday and was promptly subbed at half-time.

That display could lead to Darnell Furlong coming into the back three in a move that would allow Taylor Gardner-Hickman to start at right wing-back.

Or Semi Ajayi could return to the side having now returned from the African Cup of Nations.

It feels like it’s a toss up between Conor Townsend and Adam Reach at left wing-back – with Townsend having struggled for form in recent weeks.

A lack of options means Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt will surely continue as the midfield two.

But it will be interesting to see what the boss does up front.

It’s not been shown on numerous occasions that playing Callum Robinson or Matt Phillips as a central striker just doesn’t work.

Ismael, of course, has been hugely unlucky that new recruit Daryl Dike has picked up an injury that will keep him out for eight weeks.

But Albion’s woes up top have led to a genuine case for Jordan Hugill to be brought back in from the cold – even if the Norwich loanee has struggled this term.