Valerien Ismael confirms West Brom close to Andy Carroll signing

File photo dated 11-12-2021 of Andy Carroll, who is poised to join West Brom until the end of the season, boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed. Issue date: Friday January 28, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire..

The former Liverpool and Newcastle man is set to sign a short-term deal after his two-month loan spell with Reading concluded in mid-January, writes Ollie Westbury.

With Albion scoring just one goal in the first half of their last 15 league matches, Carroll provides much needed boost to Ismael’s forward line.

Ismael said: “In the short-term it is someone able to help us. To have that impact. We saw in Dike’s first start against Peterborough he played 50 minutes and had five chances to score.

“You see how important it was to get that target man in the box. I think with Andy we have that. He has the experience and that can help us to get the power we need in the opponent's box.

“He is a number nine and this is the reason he is here, to score goals and to have an impact on the opponent’s defensive line.

“He will have an impact on the front three, impact in the opponent's box, link-up, he has desire and leadership.”

The injury to Daryl Dike has left Albion short of numbers in forward areas ahead of the transfer windows closure on Monday.

“In January it is not always easy to find the player,” Ismael continued. “We found it with Dike and then we got the injury situation.