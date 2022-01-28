GALLERY: Andy Carroll insists he's joined West Brom to win promotion

Andy Carroll in his first training session at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on January 28, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The former England international was snapped up by the Baggies yesterday on a short-term deal to the end of the season.

Carroll has spent the past two months proving his fitness while playing in the Championship with Reading.

But while the Royals were desperate to keep him, he has now swapped a relegation battle for a promotion push.

“I’ve looked at the league and I don’t see why we can’t get automatic promotion, not just in the play-offs,” Carroll said.

“That’s why I’m here, to push us on to higher in the league and get us up there.

“Looking at the squad, I think we’ll get on well, gel well and get the results that are needed to get us up.

“Looking at all the games there’s always chances at West Brom and I believe I can get on the end of them to get some goals and some points for the lads.

“I don’t think I’d be playing football if I didn’t think that I could still contribute. My boots would have been hung up and I’d be on a beach somewhere.

“But that’s not me. I want to be here, I want to play football and I want to score goals. That’s what I’ve wanted to do all of my career and that’s what I’m here to do.”

Carroll played at The Hawthorns against Albion last month.

“I thought they were brilliant that day,” he continued.

“There was a lot of balls in the box and chances created."

