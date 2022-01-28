Andy Carroll set for West Brom medical

Andy Carroll

The 33-year-old striker, whose career has been plagued by injuries, was handed a short term contract at Reading earlier this season where he scored twice in eight appearances.

Carroll has been linked with another Championship - with AFC Bournemouth interested in taking the former England international until the end of the season.

However, with the Baggies set to be without £7 million new signing Daryl Dike for two months, it appears the club have moved to bring in Carroll as a short term replacement.

He will undergo a medical at The Hawthorns today - and could be in the squad to face Millwall tomorrow.