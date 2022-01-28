Notification Settings

Andy Carroll set for West Brom medical

By Jonny Drury

Former Newcastle United and West Ham striker Andy Carroll is set to undergo a medical at West Brom - according to reports.

The 33-year-old striker, whose career has been plagued by injuries, was handed a short term contract at Reading earlier this season where he scored twice in eight appearances.

Carroll has been linked with another Championship - with AFC Bournemouth interested in taking the former England international until the end of the season.

However, with the Baggies set to be without £7 million new signing Daryl Dike for two months, it appears the club have moved to bring in Carroll as a short term replacement.

He will undergo a medical at The Hawthorns today - and could be in the squad to face Millwall tomorrow.

Following Dyke's injury - Ismael insisted the club were working behind the scenes to bring a striker in on a short term deal until the end of the season.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

