West Brom 0-2 Preston - Report

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion and Ben Whiteman of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on January 26, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alongside Liverpool, the Baggies entered the game as one of only two sides in England not to have lost at home this season.

But that record went in spectacular fashion after Valerien Ismael's side put in a dreadful display in front of their own supporters.

On a night where England international Sam Johnstone was omitted from the squad despite being able to play, goals from Emil Riis Jakobsen and Villa loanee Cameron Archer won it for the visitors.

It was Albion's performance, though, that left hundreds of fans heading for the exit door following North End's second goal.

The Baggies created next to nothing all night.

While their overly direct style of play ensured they also struggled to pass and retain the ball.

The result means Ismael's side has won just once in their last seven outings.

Despite that run, they remain fifth in the Championship table heading into a diffiuclt game at Millwall on Saturday.

The big news before kick-off was that Johnstone wasn't included in Albion's matchday squad despite the keeper being available again having served a three-game ban.

It is understood the England international was left out after Ismael opted to stick with David Button following his recent form - with Johnstone's omission not illness or transfer related.

While Johnstone didn't return, Alex Mowatt did after he too was sent off in the draw against Cardiff.

Cedric Kipre of West Bromwich Albion and Ched Evans of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on January 26, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

He lined up with Jake Livermore in the middle of the park with Darnell Furlong and Adam at wing-back in Ismael's 3-4-3 formation.

In the absence of the injured Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips led the line up front with Grady Diangana on the right and Karlan Grant on the left.

Preston, under the guidance of Ryan Lowe, lined up in a 3-5-2 system with Ched Evans and Emil Riis Jakobsen the front two.

In what proved to be a flat opening 20 minutes, it felt as though the ball spent more time out of play than it - with the game really low on quality.

Gradually, the visitors began to stamp some authority on proceedings.

And they thought they should have had a penalty when Riis went down in the box following a challenge from Cedric Kipre.

It was hard to tell just how much contact there had been.

But it was certainly a heart-in-the-mouth challenge by the defender - with referee Keith Stoud opting to play on.

Albion's only bright spark in a dismal half had been Diangana.

And it was an outstanding pass from him that led to them creating their only chance of the half.

The former West Ham man played an exquisite cross-field ball that found Adam Reach at the byline.

And he then cut the ball back for Mowatt who fired over from just inside the box.

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion and Ryan Ledson of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on January 26, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was Preston who were the better side though.

And in the 41st minute, they deservedly got themselves ahead following a decent move that ended with Greg Cunningham clipping in a cross.

That delivery hit Kyle Bartley and would have gone in as an own-goal - but Jakobsen was on hand at the back post to turn it over the line anyway.

Albion went off to loud boos at half-time.

And Ismael opted to make a change during the interval with Taylor Gardner-Hickman replacing Kipre in a move that saw Furlong move into the back three.

Callum Robinson then replaced Phillips 10 minutes later.

Preston were now sitting back a lot more - but despite dominating the ball Albion created next to nothing.

And the visitors came a whisker away from doubling their lead just before the 70-minute mark when Ben Whitemen sent free-kick inches wide.

The reality was Albion's performance was so dismal they deserved nothing from the game.

And Preston made sure they got exactly that when Villa-loanee Archer doubled their lead.

Initially, a strike from Cunningham was parried by Button. But the ball broke for substitute Archer who nodded in from close range.

Albion's display from that point continued to be hugely disappointing.

Patrick Bauer of Preston North End and Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on January 26, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grant's had a free-kick from 25-yards that clipped the wall before sailing wide.

But that moment aside, the Baggies never looked like finding a route back into the game.

And that, simply, was not good enough - with Preston North End coming away thoroughly deserving of the points.

Teams

Albion (3-4-3): Button, Kipre (Gardner-Hickman 46), Bartley, Townsend, Furlong, Livermore (Molumby 73), Mowatt, Reach, Diangana, Phillips (Robinson 56), Grant.

Subs not used: Palmer, Clarke, Faal, Fellows.

Preston North End (3-5-2): Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Ledson (McCann 83), Cunningham, Riis (Archer 65), Evans (Maguire 73).