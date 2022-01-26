"That was awful" - Joe Masi and Jonny Drury react to West Brom's 2-0 defeat to Preston - WATCH

Jonny Drury and Joe Masi

Albion were toothless throughout and created no clear cut chances in a first half devoid of any real quality.

But Ryan Lowe's side were the better side and went ahead four minutes before the break when Emil Riis Jakobsen nodded home.

And 14 minutes from time - after an equally poor second half from Albion, on loan Aston Villa man Cameron Archer scrambled home a second.

The goal was met with boos, chants and a mass exodus from West Brom fans.