Who could be West Brom's short term Daryl Dike replacement?

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland and Gareth McAuley of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)

When announcing the £7 million signing is set for time in the treatment room - Baggies boss Valerian Ismael insisted the club were working behind the scenes to bring in a short term replacement with less than a week left before the window slams shut.

Here is a look at five players Albion could turn to in Dike's absence

Dwight Gayle

Gayle's name has been touted for a return to the club ever since his highly successful loan spell back in the 2018/19 campaign - where he notched 23 times in 39 appearances.

However - since returning to Newcastle he has scored just five goals in 31 outings in the last three seasons.

Gayle was once again linked in the summer - and now with Dike out for two months Albion could potentially go back in for a man they know very well.

He is one of a handful of strikers in the country who has consistently scored goals at this level - and with Gayle becoming even more surplus to requirements at St James Park - it could be an ideal short term fix for both.

Dwight Gayle (AMA)

Andy Carroll

The injury plagued striker is another who has been repeatedly linked with a move to The Hawthorns in recent years. After his release from Newcastle last summer - be joined Reading on a short term deal in late 2021 - scoring twice in eight appearances.

With Dike sidelined - Carroll could be available on another short term deal to help the Baggies in their quest to get back on the promotion charge. However - the former England striker has been strongly linked with Burnley, who are seeking to replace the departed Chris Wood, and Bournemouth have also emerged as a potential suitor.

Andy Carroll (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Liam Delap

The young Manchester City man has been linked with a loan move away from the club a number of times - but thing materialised in the summer. The striker has now faced some time on the sideline with injury - however he has returned to fitness and the club are interested in sending him out on loan.

Delap's name has been been touted for Albion before and they could attempt to entice the scorer to The Hawthorns.

Manchester City's Liam Delap during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Eddie Nketiah

The 22-year-old has wanted away from Arsenal for some time - in a bid to play on a regular basis. Crystal Palace have long been keen on the former Leeds United loanee - but reports suggest personal terms cannot be agreed. With Albion likely to be in the market for loans or free agents - Nketiah, who has played at this level, could provide the solution.

Arsenal may want to get him off the wage bill and with Albion in need of a striker to hit the ground running in the coming weeks - he could be a good fit.

Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal (AMA)

Jermain Defoe

A left field call but the 39-year-old striker is still a free agent and yet to retire from the game - and he certainly knows where the goal is.

The well travelled forward is without a club after leaving Rangers at the start of the month - and since then he has been heavily linked with a reunion at Sunderland.

However - with Albion needing goals and a proven striker over a short period of time Defoe could provide the perfect it.

He has scored goals at all levels he has played at - he will no doubt score goals in the Championship even at this stage - and he's coming to the end of his career. It could be some way for the striker to sign off.