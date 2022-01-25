Norwich won't be recalling West Brom loanee Jordan Hugill this month

Jordan Hugill (Photo by Adam Fradgley/WBA FC via Getty Images).

The striker, who joined the Baggies on a season long loan in the summer - has endured a frustrating first half of the season netting just once in 20 appearances.

He has now slipped down the pecking order following the signing of Daryl Dike - and earlier this month boss Valerian Ismael revealed the club could cut the 29-year-old's loan deal short.

However, the Canaries' loans manager, Andrew Hughes, has insisted that Norwich will now be recalling an 'out of form' striker.

He insisted that the striker himself knows that - and he has backed him to stay and fight for his place at West Brom.

He told the local Norwich website, Pinkun: "I’d be lying if I sat here and said he’s over the moon, let’s not kid ourselves.

“Jordan is 29 years of age, he wants to play and he wants to score goals.

“He’s scored one goal, so he’s not scored enough, so there is an argument of whether we could recall him. Well, we’re not going to recall a striker that’s not in form.

“He knows that, he’s not stupid, he’s been around the game – but I will say is that he’s an absolutely top professional and he can’t do any more to look after himself on and off the pitch physically to be ready.

“I can’t control the West Brom manager’s decisions, he’s doing what he feels is best for the club and what is best to get West Brom promoted.”

“Jordan is not getting the minutes. He is an asset to us and we do care about him but I think it’s just a waiting game in terms of his agent and West Brom to see what comes.

“But if Jordan has to stay there and fight for his place, he’s more than up for that. He’s a really strong character but he just wants to do as well as he can, to impress Dean Smith, which I think is fabulous.