West Brom 3-0 Peterborough - Player ratings

Jake Livermore (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

The keeper could have taken a seat in the stands he had so little to do.

Untested 6

Cedric Kipre

With Posh sitting incredibly deep, Albion needed creativity from their centre-backs. And Kipre provided it with the 25-year-old overlapping his wing-back to send in some dangerous crosses. Also scored – even if it was fortunate.

Ambitious 7

Kyle bartley

As always, the vice-skipper was a calm and assured presence in the back three.

Calming 7

Matt Clarke

Another who wasn’t really tested, but Clarke did what he had to do well.

Steady 6

Darnell Furlong

A positive display from Furlong with his crossing much improved.

Better 7

Jake Livermore

Man of the match. Albion were able to play with such aggression because the skipper constantly kept winning the ball high up the pitch. His passing was also crisp, with Livermore consistently finding his attacking team-mates.

Colossus 8

Adam reach

A surprise inclusion in central midfield, Reach covered a lot of ground and was neat and tidy on the ball.

Neat 6

Conor Townsend

Put in a shift and delivered some decent set-pieces – with Townsend sending in the corner than led to Albion’s opener.

Effective 7

Matt Phillips

Back out on the right, Phillips had one or two bright moments. He was then moved to the number nine role.

Versatile 6

Daryl Dike

He had four decent chances and didn’t take one. But his movement is so much better than anything else Albion have had this season. Heartbreaking to see him come off, but when he’s match sharp he’ll be a game-changer

Positive 6

Karlan Grant

Netted his 10th goal of the season with a smart finish. Grant has shown this year he’s a player who never gives up even when teams make things difficult.

Integral 6

Substitutes