Valerien Ismael: West Brom must go on a winning run now

The Baggies left it late but ultimately secured a 3-0 win over Darren Ferguson's side on Saturday.

That result put an end to a four-match winless streak that saw Ismael's side take just two points from games against Barnsley, Derby, Cardiff and QPR.

Albion, though, were unfortunate not to get more from those matches – with expected goals data showing they deserved more.

For 78 minutes on Saturday, though, they looked like they might be frustrated again until a goal from Cedric Kipre broke the deadlock.

For the first time this season, Albion's players gathered in a huddle after the match – and Ismael said that was their way of letting go the frustration that has built up over the past few weeks.

"It (the huddle) came from Jake (Livermore)," the boss said.

“It's been a tough situation for us because the way we play and the philosophy provides offensive and defensive strength.

“With all the statistics we are top. In a normal situation you are weak somewhere, you concede too many goals or don't create too many chances.

“But for us everything is fine but we didn’t get the rewards to put the result on the scoreboard.

“The Peterborough game was exactly the same as the Cardiff game but this time we score three goals and win while against Cardiff we drew.

"We need to continue like this. Hopefully, now the players have got confidence back and belief back.

"It’s about refocus, recovery and moving on to the next game."

When Karlan Grant secured Albion's win over Peterborough with the second goal of the game, Ismael produced a passionate celebration.

And the Frenchman, whose wife and children still live in Germany, admitted he too has found the past few weeks tough.

"Football is always emotion and I am here to give 100 per cent for the club," the boss continued.

“I give everything and make all the sacrifices I have to do to get my job done.

"It’s clear when you get in a situation like this it’s painful for me and everyone because we know we are on the right path but we haven’t got the rewards and it’s frustrating.

"We've had so many challenges with Covid, with injuries, with suspensions. There are a lot of opponents who don’t want to play football.

“You have to deal with a lot of situations and stay calm but at some point, I need to let go of the frustration and set the energy free.

“Hopefully we can start to have a run and it will be better."

Meanwhile, Ismael confirmed Daryl Dike won't feature against Preston North End on Wednesday or against Millwall on Saturday after picking up a hamstring problem against Peterborough.

The striker will undergo a scan today to fully determine the extent of the problem.

But Ismael doesn't want to risk his new recruit in the next two games.

"We will see on Monday when he has a scan but for sure the next two games he will miss because we cannot afford to take any risks with him," the boss said.