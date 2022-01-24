Analysis: Relief floods through The Hawthorns with vital West Brom win

Grady Diangana is mobbed by his team-mates after putting the seal on a 3-0 triumph over Peterborough United Karlan Grant celebrates with a Baggies fan after making it 2-0 A kiss from Darnell Furlong at 1-0

But relief was the overriding emotion following this win over Peterborough.

There was relief on the face of Valerien Ismael. There was relief on the faces of the players.

And there was relief in the stands as the Baggies finally saw off a Posh side who played with no ambition.

Albion’s players entered this game knowing it was one they had to win. A run of two victories in 10 matches just isn’t good enough for a side harbouring hopes of winning automatic promotion.

And they knew if they didn’t beat a poor Peterborough side the atmosphere inside The Hawthorns would become toxic.

For a few minutes the crowd did turn.

Just before Albion’s flurry of late goals, fans in the Smethwick let Ismael know in no uncertain terms what they think of his football.

That was the first time the boss has truly received criticism from the stands.

But those chants were quickly replaced by cheers when Albion found the goals their overall performance deserved.

This was a game the Baggies have played many times this season – even if Peterborough took their tactics to the extreme.

From the first kick, Darren Ferguson’s sat deep with three central midfielders protecting a back five.

And at every opportunity they tried to waste time and lose some precious seconds.

At times it was embarrassing from Ferguson’s men.

There was one point in the first half when, following an injury, Albion returned the ball to their opponents from a throw-in.

Without a single player near him, you expected goalkeeper Steven Benda to take a touch and send it back up field.

But instead he decided to shepherd it out of play for a goal-kick.

Albion’s sporting gesture received the most unsporting response.

And it must have saved just a few seconds. Nevertheless, this was the game plan Peterborough were determined to stick to.

Ferguson’s side essentially arrived with a big white banner plastered with the words ‘can you break us down?’

And for 78 minutes, Albion couldn’t. They had four decent chances in that time – all of which fell to Daryl Dike.

The new recruit glanced two headers wide and sent one over the bar. He also side-footed a strike straight at Benda when he was looking to plant the ball into the corner.

None of the chances were glorious opportunities.

But when Dike is up to speed and the rust has gone, you’d back him to take at least one.

And even though he didn’t score, he still showed here what a massive upgrade he is.

Dike is powerful. He is quick. And he’s got a good touch. But his movement is excellent – and, when fit, he is going to make a massive difference.

As those chances came and went, the home crowd began to get increasingly frustrated.

And it was at that point Ismael was targeted by chants that are surely going to sting. But then Albion did get the breakthrough.

A corner fell for Darnell Furlong who lashed the ball towards goal.

And it hit Cedric before flying past Benda and into the net.

There was a big slice of fortunate about the way the ball crossed the line. But Albion deserved that bit of luck.

Goals, though, don’t just change the numbers that appear on the scoreboard. They change the pattern of games.

Suddenly, Peterborough had nothing to hold on to.

They had to come out, leaving more gaps for Albion to exploit. And they did it in ruthless fashion.

They doubled their lead when Karlan Grant fired in after collecting a smart through-ball from Callum Robinson.

They then made it three with a wonderful goal from Grady Diangana.

Again it was Robinson who got the assist with a clever ball over the top.

And Diangana then produced an exquisite first touch to take the ball into the box before brilliantly then guiding it past Benda and into the far corner.

Having struggled to score for so long, Albion had found the net three times in 11 minutes.

And that ultimately led to them getting a result they deserved.

Back in the 2019/20 season when the Baggies went up under Slaven Bilic, they had a spell where they won just twice in nine games from December through to January.

But a 2-0 win over Luton proved to be a turning point and they went on a run that ultimately secured promotion.