West Brom 3-0 Peterborough: Joe Masi and Jonny Drury Analysis - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's 3-0 win over Peterborough and look back on an emotional day at The Hawthorns.

On a day when the club marked the 20th anniversary of the death of icon Jeff Astle, goals from Cedric Kipre, Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana secured a vital win for Valerien Ismael' side.

The scoreline, though, doesn't quite tell the story of the game with the visitors sitting in a low block and showing next to no ambition right from the very first whistle.

Darren Ferguson's side came with a game plan to frustrate and time waste in the hope of pinching a point.

And they almost did it - with Kipre finally opening the scoring in the 78th minute.

From there the floodgates opened with Grant and Diangana going to get the goals Albion's dominance deserved.

