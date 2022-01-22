Valerian Ismael won't rule out another West Brom signing - but exit door is priority

Robert Snodgrass of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)

The Frenchman landed his number one transfer target on the first day of the January window when the Baggies signed Daryl Dike in a £7million deal from Orlando City.

Now Ismael needs to offload players before he can make another addition with Robert Snodgrass and Kenneth Zohore among those understood to be available.

The Baggies are also hoping to cut short Jordan Hugill’s loan in a bid to get him off the wage bill.

As things stand, no Albion player is currently close to the exit door.

But Ismael thinks the window will start to pick up next week as the deadline approaches.

“Everything is on outgoings,” Ismael said when asked about Albion’s transfer plans over the next 10 days.

“It could be the typical case, that it’s a last-minute transfer, that it’s in the last few minutes that something happens.

“We will see. I think maybe next week things will take more speed.

“But are working behind the scenes to make sure first we can get some outgoings before we can get some incoming.”

Albion are understood to want to cut Hugill’s loan short with the striker having scored just once in 20 outings.

But with the 29-year-old unlikely to play at parent club Norwich, it’s understood the Canaries want to find him another loan move before recalling him – with Millwall and Hull both believed to be keen.

On Hugill, Ismael said: “There is no update.

“I have spoken with him, we have spoken openly about the situation and how it’s his job with his agent and with West Brom to clear the situation.

“From my point of view, there is nothing at the moment.

“But I expect from next week, things will speed up in the process.”

Albion take on Peterborough today knowing they have to start turning around a dreadful run of form that has seen them win just twice in their last 10 outings.

But they have been boosted ahead of the game by the news Kyle Bartley is available to play.

The centre-back missed last weekend’s defeat at QPR with an ankle knock.

“He (Bartley) is good, he trained midweek,” Ismael said.

“We have one last session but so far he’s available.

“On my board I have more players on the training pitch than the sidelines which is good news.

“We just have Kean (Bryan), and (Robert) Snodgrass out, otherwise all the players are back in training.”

Ismael also confirmed Dara O’Shea will play 45 minutes for Albion’s under-23s on Monday as he steps us his recovery from ankle surgery.

“The next step for Dara is the under-23s game on Monday against Birmingham City,” the boss added.

“He’ll get the first match minutes in his legs which will be really good for him after such a long time out.

“The last step was important too, having a full week of training with the senior squad to get that intensity back.

“He will have got the feeling back where he remembers what it’s like to train in such a way.