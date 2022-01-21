Valerien Ismael remaining positive despite West Brom's ‘tough time’

Valerien Ismael (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies are without a win in four and have tasted victory just twice in their last 10 outings.

Ismael says that is down to a long list of absentees with Sam Johnstone and Alex Mowatt currently suspended while Semi Ajayi is at the African Cup of Nations.

Albion were also without centre-backs Cedric Kipre and Kyle Bartley for the loss at QPR last weekend.

But they are back for tomorrow’s game – with Ismael saying form will improve now players are starting to return and following the arrival of new striker Daryl Dike.

“It’s been a tough time and we are not satisfied with the results,” the boss said.

“But I am positive.

“I know when we get players back, with the quality we have got, with the work ethic we have got - things will improve.

“We have got Dike now as well. That will give us a massive push.”

Meanwhile, Norwich boss Dean Smith has hinted Jordan Hugill will cut his loan at Albion short this month.

The 29-year-old has scored just one goal since joining the Baggies on a season-long loan from Norwich in the summer.

“Potentially (things are) changing for Jordan,” Smith said.

“I had a chat with him to just get his feelings on where he was and how he was at the time. He’s a little bit frustrated because he’s not been playing at West Brom.

“He’s been in and out of the team, getting some minutes, and in and out of squad as well.

“When players go out on loan, they’re going out to play football games and get the minutes they require.

“At the moment, he’s not so I said it’s something that we’ll look at.”

While Hugill looks set to leave Albion, the Baggies have recalled forward Jovan Malcolm from his loan spell at Accrington Stanley.