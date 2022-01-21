Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson is demanding a big reaction from his players at West Brom

Valerien Ismael and Posh boss Darren Ferguson (AMA)

But while Peterborough head to The Hawthorns tomorrow sitting in the relegation zone, they are still in with a decent shot of retaining their Championship status.

Currently three points behind Reading and four behind Cardiff, Darren Ferguson’s side have a least one game in hand on the majority of their relegation rivals.

They have a fighting chance, but if they are going to do it – they can’t have many performances like the one against Coventry last weekend.

Posh were beaten 4-1 at home by the Sky Blues – leaving Ferguson furious. And he has told his players they have to deliver a reaction when they face Albion tomorrow.

“There has to be a reaction to how we performed last Saturday which was very worrying,” Ferguson said. “I am confident we will see one.

“Hopefully, we will deliver a performance good enough to win, but if we don’t there is also a right way to lose and that wasn’t it last week.

“It will obviously be a tough game for us.

“They will be missing a couple of key men, but they have a deep squad and the boy they have signed (Daryl Dike) is a handful up front.

“But we have to believe in what we are doing and most importantly we have to stay in the game.

“They have not been in the best of form lately, they certainly haven’t been winning so the pressure will be on them to get a result in front of a big crowd.