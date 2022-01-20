David Button relishing his time in the West Brom limelight

Gary Walsh Goalkeeping Coach of West Bromwich Albion with David Button (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Button will take his place against Peterborough at The Hawthorns on Saturday with Johnstone still out after his three-match ban following his sending off against Cardiff on January 2.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Johnstone is likely to back as first choice keeper for the visit of Preston North End to The Hawthorns next Wednesday.

But in the meantime, Button is keen to make the most of his opportunity in the England man’s absence.

“It’s lovely to be back out there and showing people what I can do,” said Button.

“It can be difficult being a number two. Your chances to play are limited but you just have to take your opportunity when it comes.

“But I love it here. Day-to-day the lads are great, the staff are great. I’m really happy, so to finally be out on the pitch and playing is real bonus.”

Button has had to be on his mettle since coming into the side with high-profile games against Brighton in the FA Cup and the Championship game with fellow promotion-chases QPR last weekend.

Add to that the fact there is no time to relax with boss Valerien Ismael playing a high defensive line and expecting his shot-stoppers to act as keeper-sweepers.

“It’s a tactic that we use. The gaffer wants to keep the team compact, play with a high line and try to keep the opposition team in their half as much as possible,” said the 32-year-old.

“The keeper is obviously a big part of that, you can’t do it if you’re keeper isn’t brave with his position.

“It’s something I am comfortable doing.”

Th first priority, though, is to help Albion get back on an upward trajectory after just two wins in 10 games for the Baggies.

“A lot of the performances have been good,” added Button. “It feels close. The lads are great day-to-day and they keep working hard.

“It is difficult because we’ve had a frustrating spell. Teams around us are giving us opportunities to stay in there but we aren’t quite capitalising at the moment.

“But everyone is positive and we are sure we will turn things around soon.

“If we keep performing like we have, results will turn.”

And should he return to the role of back-up keeper, Button has no problem helping his goalkeeping colleagues Johnstone and Alex Palmer.

“It’s a very strong department, especially for the Championship,” he said.

“We all get on great, we all work each other hard and push each other.