Football heroes pitching in to help brave West Brom fan Violet

Violet and Rebecca Violet and Rebecca

Violet Westwood, from Halesowen, was diagnosed with leukaemia in April last year.

The Colley Lane Academy school pupil is currently undergoing extensive chemotherapy as she bids to be cancer free by April 2023.

Wanting to give the brave youngster a boost, local fundraiser – and fellow Baggie – Matt Bennett set up a fundraising page in the hope of raising enough money to send Violet to Disney Land.

And a host of football and sports stars have got behind the campaign to ensure the youngster gets to realise her dream.

Last weekend, Albion captain Jake Livermore invited Violet and her family to watch the FA Cup clash with Brighton from his box.

The youngster also got the chance to meet club legend Chris Brunt as well as mascots Baggie Bird and Boiler Man.

Albion players Robert Snodgrass, Conor Townsend, Dara O’Shea and Jordan Hugill have all made donations to help get Violet to Florida.

Former Baggies Rekeem Harper and Kyle Edwards – who both now play for Ipswich Town after leaving Albion in the summer – have also donated.

Meanwhile, Villa captain Tyrone Mings has put footballing rivalry aside to donate £2,000, while Leicester star James Maddison yesterday donated £2,500.

But it’s not just local footballers who are hoping to send Violet to America.

British champion jockeys Oisin Murphy and Jamie Spencer have also made donations.

“Violet was only diagnosed with cancer April 2021,” Mr Bennett said.

“The plan for her is to under chemotherapy until April 2023 when hopefully all being well she will be cancer free.

“Violet is having regular chemotherapy through central line and lumber puncture.

“She’s always wanted to go to Disney Land and has dreamt about Florida.

“It really would be a dream come true for Violet – and her mum and dad – to go there as a family.”

A fundraising page set up for Violet has currently raised more than £26,000.