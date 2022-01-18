Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 20 - We all just need a lift!

Join Joe Masi and Jonny Drury for the latest Baggies Broadcast

The pair also talk Jordan Hugill's loan deal, Daryl Dike's debut, what the poor form means for Valerian Ismael, the importance of a win over Peterborough at The Hawthorns on Saturday and they also answer your questions!

And Joe discusses his trip out to the New Bucks Head in mid week to see Albion's U23s claim the PL2 bragging rights over Aston Villa!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)