Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 20 - We all just need a lift!

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Join Joe Masi and Jonny Drury as they look back on the late disappointment at QPR - and dissect where things went wrong for the Baggies in the capital.

Join Joe Masi and Jonny Drury for the latest Baggies Broadcast

The pair also talk Jordan Hugill's loan deal, Daryl Dike's debut, what the poor form means for Valerian Ismael, the importance of a win over Peterborough at The Hawthorns on Saturday and they also answer your questions!

And Joe discusses his trip out to the New Bucks Head in mid week to see Albion's U23s claim the PL2 bragging rights over Aston Villa!

