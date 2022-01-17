QPR 0-1 West Brom – Player Ratings

Darnell Furlong and Matt Clarke of West Bromwich Albion attempt to head past Sam Field and Rob Dickie (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

DAVID BUTTON

There were one or two anxious moments when he charged out his box – with Button still adapting to life as a sweeper-keeper. Overall, though, he did what he had to do well. 6

DARNELL FURLONG

Deployed on the right side of the back three for the first time, Furlong put in a solid display and coped well with the physical threat of Lyndon Dykes. 6

MATT CLARKE

Albion's only recognised centre-back has looked a bit shaky recently. But here he was back to his best. Calm, assured and commanding – his experience was crucial as he guided Furlong and Townsend through the game. 8

CONOR TOWNSEND

Again in the back three, Townsend should have been awarded a late penalty in a moment remarkably similar to what happened against Cardiff. Overall, though, he wasn't as his best here with his crossing disappointing. 5

TAYLOR GARDNER-HICKMAN

The 20-year-old's passing was really positive. But he was caught out a number of times defensively and beaten by Charlie Austin for the goal. 5

JAKE LIVERMORE

The skipper has played well the last few weeks and that continued here – with Livermore particularly impressive for an hour. 7

JAYSON MOLUMBY

The Republic of Ireland international has bundles of energy and can break up play. But a partnership of him and Livermore just doesn't have enough creativity – with Molumby's passing here really poor. 4

ADAM REACH

The wing-back worked hard. But there was a lack of quality with his final ball. 5

CALLUM ROBINSON

Backed out of a challenge in the build-up to Austin's goal, you want Robinson playing with his trademark smile. But he looks miserable at the minute and spends more time moaning than impacting the game. 4

MATT PHILLIPS

A solid display from Phillips who was again in the central striking role. He held the ball up well and passed to his team mates – which is more than can be said for others. 6

KARLAN GRANT

Sent in a dangerous low cross from which Phillips almost scored. Grant also had keeper David Marshall worried with another effort in the second-half. Until the arrival of Daryl Dike, he looked Albion's most dangerous player. 6

Substitutes

DARYL DIKE (for Phillips 59).

The arrival of the American really lifted Albion. His touch and hold-up play was good. And he also showed his physicality and pace in what was an impressive 30 minutes. He can't do it all on his own though. 7