QPR 0-1 West Brom – Player Ratings

DAVID BUTTON
There were one or two anxious moments when he charged out his box – with Button still adapting to life as a sweeper-keeper. Overall, though, he did what he had to do well. 6
DARNELL FURLONG
Deployed on the right side of the back three for the first time, Furlong put in a solid display and coped well with the physical threat of Lyndon Dykes. 6
MATT CLARKE
Albion's only recognised centre-back has looked a bit shaky recently. But here he was back to his best. Calm, assured and commanding – his experience was crucial as he guided Furlong and Townsend through the game. 8
CONOR TOWNSEND
Again in the back three, Townsend should have been awarded a late penalty in a moment remarkably similar to what happened against Cardiff. Overall, though, he wasn't as his best here with his crossing disappointing. 5
TAYLOR GARDNER-HICKMAN
The 20-year-old's passing was really positive. But he was caught out a number of times defensively and beaten by Charlie Austin for the goal. 5
JAKE LIVERMORE
The skipper has played well the last few weeks and that continued here – with Livermore particularly impressive for an hour. 7
JAYSON MOLUMBY
The Republic of Ireland international has bundles of energy and can break up play. But a partnership of him and Livermore just doesn't have enough creativity – with Molumby's passing here really poor. 4
ADAM REACH
The wing-back worked hard. But there was a lack of quality with his final ball. 5
CALLUM ROBINSON
Backed out of a challenge in the build-up to Austin's goal, you want Robinson playing with his trademark smile. But he looks miserable at the minute and spends more time moaning than impacting the game. 4
MATT PHILLIPS
A solid display from Phillips who was again in the central striking role. He held the ball up well and passed to his team mates – which is more than can be said for others. 6
KARLAN GRANT
Sent in a dangerous low cross from which Phillips almost scored. Grant also had keeper David Marshall worried with another effort in the second-half. Until the arrival of Daryl Dike, he looked Albion's most dangerous player. 6
Substitutes
DARYL DIKE (for Phillips 59).
The arrival of the American really lifted Albion. His touch and hold-up play was good. And he also showed his physicality and pace in what was an impressive 30 minutes. He can't do it all on his own though. 7
Not used: Palmer, Taylor, Ashworth, Castro, Fellows, Diangana.