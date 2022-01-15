Notification Settings

QPR 1-0 West Brom: Joe Masi and Jonny Drury Analysis - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury look back on West Brom's disappointing 1-0 defeat at QPR

It was a day that was supposed to be all about Albion's new striker.

But in the end it was an old one that came back to haunt them with Charlie Austin netting the only goal to see QPR secure a 1-0 win at Loftus Road.

In what was an open and entertaining game in the capital, Albion were the better team in the first-half before QPR had a flurry of chances shortly after the re-start.

The introduction of the man all Albion fans wanted to see - Daryl Dike - helped swing the momentum back towards Valerien Ismael's side.

But QPR then threw on Austin - with the game end-to-end from that point.

And it was the 32-year-old who won it minute when he headed in a Chris Willock cross at the back post in the 89th minute.

