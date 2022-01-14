QPR's Charlie Austin looking to leapfrog his old West Brom team-mates

Charlie Austin and Jake Livermore (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Only Bournemouth have won more points than Mark Warburton’s side when you assess the division over the calender year.

And that consistency gives the Hoops a great chance of securing a play-off spot this term.

It was actually in January last year when Warburton had something of a eureka moment.

After an inconsistent start, the boss switched to a back three.

And QPR didn’t look back with the team registering 15 wins in the second half of the campaign.

That form has continued into this season – with the London outfit currently just one point behind Albion but with a game in hand.

And their performances have excited the clubs fans – with team largely playing a possession-based game but also able to mix things up and go more direct when needed.

Now settled in a 3-4-1-2 formation, QPR have achieved their success with a host of former Albion players.

In central midfield, they have Baggies academy graduate Sam Field and former loanee Stefan Johansen.

Fellow former loanee Chris Willock has excelled in the number 10 role this term with the 23-year-old having scored six goals and registered four assists in 23 outings.

And up front, QPR have Charlie Austin – a player they have tended to use as an impact sub.

One boost for Albion heading into tomorrow’s game is that the hosts will be without keeper Seny Dieng and attacking midfielder Ilias Chair.