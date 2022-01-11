Three more West Brom games moved for Sky Sports live coverage

Three games have been moved for live broadcast (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies kick off the month away to Sheffield United on Wednesday February 9 - and they were due to follow that up with a home clash against fellow promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers on Saturday February 12.

That fixture has now been pushed back to Monday February 14 at 8pm.

Albion's trip to Middlesbrough on Tuesday February 22 will also be shown live on TV - along with their final game of the month at home to Swansea City.