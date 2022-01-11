Notification Settings

Three more West Brom games moved for Sky Sports live coverage

By Jonny Drury

Three of West Brom's scheduled February fixtures have been moved and will now be shown live on Sky Sports.

Three games have been moved for live broadcast (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies kick off the month away to Sheffield United on Wednesday February 9 - and they were due to follow that up with a home clash against fellow promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers on Saturday February 12.

That fixture has now been pushed back to Monday February 14 at 8pm.

Albion's trip to Middlesbrough on Tuesday February 22 will also be shown live on TV - along with their final game of the month at home to Swansea City.

They were due to face the Swans on Saturday February 26 - but that game will now take place at 8pm on two days later, on Monday February 28.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

