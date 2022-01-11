Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 18: A kickstart in the capital!

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated:

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury look back at the FA Cup Third Round exit and preview Albion's huge clash at QPR in the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

The pair look back on what might have been for the Baggies in the FA Cup - and look ahead to a HUGE game for Valerian Ismael's men at QPR on Saturday as they look to return to form in the league.

They also address the low cup crowd, Albion's growing red card problem and answer your questions as well!

And Jonny sets the Baggies fans a little task ahead of Saturday!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Adoption at Heart
West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News