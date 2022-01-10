FA Cup: West Brom 1 Brighton 2 (AET) - Player Ratings

David Button
Button made three excellent saves to deny Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister. He did look rash at times in the sweeper-keeper role. But, overall, this was a very positive display.
Impressive 7
Cedric Kipre
A really poor afternoon for the centre-back who was shaky even before the red card which allowed Brighton to take control of the game.
Rash 4
Kyle Bartley
A very steady display from the defender who battled on despite picking up a late knock. Bartley relished the challenge of going up against Welbeck and Maupay and largely handled their threat well.
Commanding 7
Conor Townsend
Again deployed on the left of the back three, Townsend was an assured presence in defence.
Solid 6
Darnell Furlong
The wing-back has struggled over the past few weeks. But he put in an improved display here with Furlong full of energy down the right side.
Positive 6
Jake Livermore
Livermore covered a lot of ground and broke up play so well that – in the first half – you forgot Albion were outnumbered in the middle of the park.
Effective 7
Taylor Gardner-Hickman
The youngster was given another chance to show what he can do in central midfield. And he took it, with Gardner-Hickman’s passing impressive while he too was full of energy.
Potential 7
Adam Reach
A mature performance from the 28-year-old who ended up playing in numerous positions to try and keep Brighton at bay.
Effort 6
Callum Robinson
The forward wasn’t at his best in the first-half with his touch deserting him at times. But he responded by scoring Albion’s goal after the interval.
Cool finish 6
Matt Phillips
Back in the side having recovered from a muscle problem, Phillips was a breath of fresh air. His direct running made him a threat throughout, while he knitted Albion’s front three together with some excellent hold-up play.
Promising 7
Karlan Grant
A threat all afternoon, Grant set up Robinson’s goal with a brilliant run and cross.
Bright 7
Substitutes
Grady Diangana (for Phillips 64); Zac Ashworth (for Garder-Hickman 68); Caleb Taylor (for Robinson 79); Tom Fellows (for Grant 79); Reyes Cleary (for Livermore 99) Not used: Palmer, Castro, Hugill, Tulloch