Graham Potter will look to Brighton back-up boys for some Cup magic at West Brom

Graham Potter

So with Brighton looking as good as certain to be a top flight side again next year, their fans will be dreaming of a good Cup run.

Graham Potter’s side head to The Hawthorns tomorrow having only lost twice away from home all season, taking a point at Liverpool and Chelsea along the way.

But the Solihull-born boss is still expected to rotate his side tomorrow – with very few sides now not seeing the competition as an opportunity to rest key men and give minutes to those players in need of them.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, forwards Leandro Trossard and Adam Lallana and striker Neal Maupay are all likely to be given the afternoon off.

Brighton will also be without the exciting Yves Bissouma who has jetted off to join up with the Mali squad for the African Cup of Nations.

But while those players will be a loss, Potter – who played for Albion between 1997 and 2000 – will still be able to name a strong side tomorrow.

Jason Steele is expected to take the place of Sanchez in goal.

In central defence, former Albion target Shane Duffy will likely line-up alongside Adam Webster.

And in Tariq Lamptey and Marc Cucurella, the Seagulls have two excellent full-backs who are at their best when flying forward.

In Maupay’s absence, former England international Danny Welbeck is expected to be Brighton’s lone striker.