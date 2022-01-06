Callum Robinson excited to develop West Brom partnership with Daryl Dike

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

With 534, the Baggies have had more shots than any other side in the Championship this season.

But their conversion rate is a measly 5.8 per cent – the fourth lowest in the division.

Robinson, while at his best out wide, has often been deployed as a central striker this season and has chipped in with five goals.

Karlan Grant, meanwhile, is Albion’s top scorer having netted nine from the left wing.

But those two players aside, the team has struggled for goals – with that lack of firepower seeing them drop to fourth in the table.

Now, though, it is hoped the the Baggies have found the clinical centre-forward they need after paying an initial £7milliont to sign Dike from Orlando City.

And Robinson believes the American will give Albion a different type of threat up front.

“It’s exciting,” Robinson said when asked about Dike’s arrival.

“He is going to be another addition to the forward line and that is what we need.

“If he can score and assist and help us get promoted that is what we need – we need different weapons.

“The boss has worked with him at Barnsley and hopefully he can bring the goods and bring the goals for us.”

Robinson netted his fifth goal of the season during Albion’s draw with Cardiff on Sunday.

Replays later showed the Republic of Ireland was marginally offside when he received an exquisite through-ball from Karlan Grant.

That, though, doesn’t bother Robinson who believes he has had a number of goals incorrectly chalked off for offside during his career.

“As a forward I have just got to make those runs and hope that I am onside,” he said.

“It is what it is. I have had a few over the years where I have scored and the lino has put the flag up.