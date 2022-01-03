West Brom 1 Cardiff 1 - Player Ratings

Albion player ratings (AMA)

Sam Johnstone

Hugely fortunate not to lose possession when he dribbled past Isaak Davies late on. Johnstone will also feel his positioning could have been better for Cardiff’s goal. Sent off after full-time when Albion were denied a penalty.

Nightmare 4

Cedric Kipre

Despite Albion having the best defensive record in the division, all three centre-backs looked nervous and hesitant on the ball. Kipre made a couple of strong challenges. But his passing was poor.

Rash 5

Kyle Bartley

Bartley was a physical presence and won some important headers. But he too was sloppy on the ball.

Average 6

Matt Clarke

Clarke has been incredibly composed since arriving at the club. But he hasn’t looked the same player since testing positive for Covid-19 with the defender now taking too many risks.

Uncertain 5

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Fans were desperate to see him back in the side. But Gardner-Hickman lacked the dynamism he has shown in his other outings this season.

Effort 5

Jake Livermore

A steady but unspectacular performance from the skipper who created one decent chance for Grady Diangana.

Steady 5

Alex Mowatt

Albion miss him when he doesn’t play. So his red card for a pointless challenge on Will Vaulks really was ridiculous.

Reckless 3

Conor Townsend

Had a penalty turned down right at the end, that moment aside Townsend was anonymous – continuing what has been a quiet few weeks for the wing-back.

Quiet 5

Tom Fellows

A first league start for the youngster, but Fellows struggled to make an impact in the opening 45 minutes. After the interval, though, he showed his promise with some darting runs to the byline.

Potential 5

Callum Robinson

Scored with a brilliant finish – although replays later showed he was offside. But Robinson just isn’t a central striker and that showed again here.

Great finish 6

Karlan Grant

Set up Robinson’s goal with a brilliant through-ball. Grant was Albion’s best forward on the day and tried his best to make things happen for his side.

Bright 6

Substitutes

Grady Diangana (for Fellows 65) 6; Adam Reach (for Clarke 71) 5; Jayson Molumby (for Robinson 79)