West Brom 1-1 Cardiff - Report

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (In green) is shown a red card PA

Following what, overall, was a frustrating performance from Valerien Ismael's side, Conor Townsend was dragged down inside the area by Marlon Pack deep into added on time.

It looked a certain spot-kick. But referee Brammall instead blew for full-time with Ismael charging onto the pitch to express his anger at the official.

All the players then became embroiled in a mass confrontation - which ended with Sam Johnstone and Aden Flint receiving red cards despite the game being over.

The late drama aside, the game overall was a disappointing one with Cardiff opening the scoring in the first half through James Collins.

Albion equalised after the interval thanks to a Callum Robinson strike.

They had a couple of chances to win it through Grady Diangana.

But overall, the Baggies performance was underwhelming despite the fact they should have had a late spot-kick to win it.

REPORT

Ismael was very critical of his players following their loss at Derby - with the bo calling into question their attitude and mentality.

And he opted to make significant changes to his starting line-up for the visit of the Bluebirds.

Fresh from signing a new long-term deal with the club, Taylor Gardner-Hickman came into the side at right wing-back with Darnell Furlong dropped to the bench.

Alex Mowatt and Karlan Grant also returned having missed the trip to Pride Park after testing positive for Covid-19 - with Grant's result subsequently turning out to be a 'false positive.'

But the biggest surprise came in attack where youngster Tom Fellows made his first league start having impressed off the bench at Derby.

He lined up on the right wing with Grant on the left and Callum Robinson through the middle in Ismael's 3-4-3 formation.

Cardiff lined up in a 3-5-2 formation with Wolves loanee Ryan Giles at left wing-back. Ex-Shrewsbury striker Collins was partnered by Mark Harris up front.

Roared on by arguably the loudest away support The Hawthorns has seen this season, it was Cardiff who started the game the brighter of the two teams.

But as the clock ticked towards the 20 minute mark, Albion started to up the ante - with Ismael's side creating two decent chances in quick succession.

First, Mowatt and Robinson combined beautifully in the middle of the park before finding Grant wide on the left.

West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson (Tim Goode/PA)

And he cut into the box before hitting a ferocious strike that whistled past the post.

The Baggies went even closer just moments later.

Robinson turned sharply in the box before looking to curl the ball into the far corner.

His strike looked destined to find the bottom corner. But at full-stretch, goalkeeper Alex Smithies made a brilliant stop to parry the ball away.

Cardiff were only threatening from long-throws and set-pieces.

But that is how they took the lead just past the half-hour mark.

Following a long-throw, Joe Ralls stabbed the ball towards goal only for his effort to take a deflection and squeeze just past the post.

But from the resultant corner, the visitors did get ahead with an unmarked Collins producing a smart header to glance the ball past Sam Johnstone.

Albion's response to the goal was disappointing - with centre-backs Mark McGuniness, Aden Flint and Curtis Nelson appearing comfortable up against Grant, Robinson and Fellows.

And Albion's lack of movement and creativity lead to the team being booed off at half-time.

There was something to cheer during the interval, with new striker Daryl Dike introduced to the home crowd for the first time.

And just two minutes after the re-start, Baggies fans were cheering again when their team pulled level with a goal of real quality.

It began with an exquisite through-ball from Grant who brilliantly managed to spot Robinson's run across goal.

West Bromwich Albion's Matt Clarke (right) and Cardiff City's James Collins (Tim Goode/PA Wire)

And the quality of the pass was matched by the quality of the finish with Robinson calmly dinking the ball over Smithies and into the corner.

In truth, both teams were looking more at it following the re-start.

Ismael made his first change in the 65th minute with Diangana replacing Fellows.

And just moments later, the former West Ham man came a whisker away from putting his side ahead.

After latching onto a Gardner-Hickman pass, Diangana saw a fierce strike well saved by Smithies.

But the ball bounced back to the forward who volleyed it towards the empty goal.

Somehow, though, Flint managed to get his head to the ball with the defender brilliantly turning it over his own crossbar.

Cardiff then had a chance of their own when, unmarked, Ralls fired wide from just outside the box when he really should have hit the target.

In the 76th minute, Albion's hopes of getting the win they craved were dealt a huge blow when Mowatt was sent off for reckless and needless late challenge on Will Vaulks.

Despite having just 10 men, Albion still pressed for a winner late on.

And it was a huge shock when they weren't awarded the late spot-kick - with Packs arms all over Townsend as he dragged him down.

Teams

Albion: Johnstone, Kipre, Bartley, Clarke (Reach 71), Gardner-Hickman, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend, Fellows (Diangana 65), Robinson (Molumby 79), Grant.

Subs not used: Button, Ajayi, Furlong, Hugill.

Cardiff: Smithies, McGuniness, Flint, Vaulks (Colwill 79), Ralls, Nelson, Collins, Pack, Giles, Harris (Davies 86), NG.