Time to move on? Three who could exit West Brom

Robert Snodgrass of West Bromwich Albion applauds (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But a deal for the American will not be cheap – with a hefty loan fee likely to be required.

If Dike does arrive, it’s unlikely Albion will do much more business unless they move players on.

Here, we look at three players who could potentially depart the club next month.

Semi Ajayi

Influential when Albion won promotion to the Premier League under Slaven Bilic, it seemed Ajayi would be a mainstay at the heart of Albion’s defence for years to come.

But, like a lot of players, he struggled for form under Sam Allardyce.

And as it stands, he isn’t playing under Valerien Ismael with the head coach preferring Cedric Kipre. Ajayi boasts real pace – so it was expected he’d thrive under Ismael who plays with a high defensive line. But so far it just hasn’t happened for the defender under the Frenchman.

With Dara O’Shea soon to return to training, Ajayi could soon find himself even further down the pecking door. And he is too good to be left sitting on the bench, with his lack of football having cost him a place in Nigeria’s squad for the African Cup of Nations. It is believed Norwich expressed an interest in signing Ajayi last summer.

And Albion and the player may now feel the time has come for an amicable parting of the ways.

Robert Snodgrass

The former Scotland international’s time at Albion has been blighted by injury – with Snodgrass undergoing surgery on a serious back problem towards the end of last season. But it’s also understood the 34-year-old has fallen out of favour with Ismael. It seems highly unlikely Snodgrass will play for the Baggies again.

And he isn’t the type of person who will be happy to sit around and pick up a pay-check, the former Villa man will want to play.

In the twilight of his career, Albion aren’t going to get a fee for the versatile midfielder.

But there will surely be clubs interested in signing him as a free agent. And that will then free up wages the Baggies can potentially invest elsewhere.

Alex Palmer

Outstanding on loan for Plymouth in the 2019/20 season, Palmer was just as good during a temporary switch to Lincoln last year.

Having impressed in League One and League Two, the keeper returned to Albion this summer and was expected to compete with David Button for a place on the bench.

But he has been named as a sub just once, with Button emerging as the clear understudy to Sam Johnstone.

Any club in League One – or potentially in the bottom half of the Championship – will surely be aware of Palmer’s potential.

And with England under-21 international Josh Griffiths shining on loan at Lincoln this season, Albion have another talented young glovesman on their books.