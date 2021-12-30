West Brom's top January signings over the last 20 years

Kevin Campbell

The mid season window is always a difficult time for clubs to find the players they need - and uncovering a gem can be really difficult.

However, Albion have done it before. Here is a look at ten of the Baggies best January signings of the past 20 years

Okay Yoksulu

Ironically, the Turk is being linked with a return to The Hawthorns in this window. However, it was last January when he arrived on Baggies soil and he was one of a handful of new faces that gave them a fighting chance of survival.

Between his arrival and the summer he was Albion's best performer, and along with the likes of fellow loanee Mbaye Diagne, they gave hope to the Baggies fans that survival was possible. It never happened in the end but Yoksulu left a lasting impression on the supporters, with many greeting rumours of a potential return with excitement.

Jake Livermore

Albion dished out £10 million for the midfielder's signature back in January 2017 - and it's safe to say he has probably repaid that fee by now. The current club captain was signed by Tony Pulis and has gone on to amass an impressive number of appearances and has been a mainstay over recent years.

He even broke into the England squad in his early Albion days and he was one of the last players Albion paid big money for in the mid season window.

Jake Livermore (AMA)

Darren Fletcher

Technically, Fletcher signed two days after the window officially ended but he's classed as a January signing. And that he was, just class. Around 100 games in total over a two year period, Fletcher was the anchor in the middle of the Albion side under Pulis.

A superb leader who chipped in with the odd goal, Fletcher was arguably Pulis' best signing alongside Jonny Evans. As January additions go, he's right up there.

Carlos Vela

Some Albion fans may be questioning this one - but he came in at a time when they needed a striker and he did score a couple of vital goals as Roy Hodgson led the Baggies to survival. And anyone who comes off the bench, on debut, to score and snatch a last gasp point against Wolves is going to be remembered at The Hawthorns.

Vela was a classy player and scored twice in eight appearances, both coming in his opening games against Wolves and Stoke. He will always be remembered around these parts - and is still playing now for Los Angeles FC.

Carlos Vela

Steven Reid

Arriving to aid Albion's push for promotion in January 2010, Reid went on to become a solid performer for the club. He slotted into the back four as they went back to the top flight before signing permanent basis. And he has turned out to be one of Albion's best free transfer purchases in a January window, as he went on to make 82 appearances across four years.

Youssouf Mulumbu

The DR Congo midfielder turned up in a struggling Albion side in January and they never looked like they were going to stay up. But his arrival from PSG on loan led to a permanent transfer in the following summer for £180,000 and it proved to be a sparkling piece of business.

Both in the Championship and Premier League, Mulumbu became out of the club's most consistent performers in recent years. He was adored by the fans, who compared him to Kaka (more tongue in cheek than anything), and he turned out in the blue and white more than 200 times.

Robert Koren

Albion used to have a brilliant habit of picking up free transfers - and we all know that was largely down to former Technical Director Dan Ashworth. Koren arrived from Lillestrom, and was quickly thrust into the side under Tony Mowbray. He couldn't help them to play off success, but the year after he was an integral cog in the Baggies midfield and he went on to be for the next three seasons before departing for Hull City.

As an added extra, Albion also brought in Dean Kiely in that window who also went on to have a successful spell at the club.

Kieran Richardson/Kevin Campbell

You could potentially argue that, barring last year, the current upcoming window is as important as the one Bryan Robson faced in The Great Escape season.Back then he went back to his old side for young prospect Richardson, and to Everton for old head Campbell.

What a master stroke. Campbell led from the front, Richardson produced guile in midfield and that added to the talent Albion actually already had. Richardson kept them up alongside a goal from Geoff Horsfield on the final day and the pair remain part of Albion folklore.

Kieran Richardson

Geoff Horsfield

It was the previous season when Horsfield arrived in the January with Albion going for promotion. The Horse had bagged seven goals in just 16 games at Wigan when Albion came knocking and paid £1 million for his services.