Valerien Ismael: West Brom must be wary of rock-bottom Derby

.Wayne Rooney (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Following two points deductions totalling 21 points, the Rams sit bottom of the Championship and look destined to be a League One side last year.

But despite their fate appearing to be sealed, Wayne Rooney has installed a fighting spirit at Pride Park as his players look to pull off the most unlikely of escapes.

Derby managed to pinch a point from The Hawthorns when the two teams met earlier this season.

And Ismael, whose side dropped points by drawing at Barnsley in their last outing, is expecting another tough game today.

“Derby is a strong opponent like all the opponents in the Championship,” the boss said. “They’ve had a few great results the last few weeks and we know their quality.

“The positive thing for them is that they have nothing to lose – their expectation is that they drop into League One because the gap is massive.

“They are playing without pressure and with a lot of passion.

“I remember the first game – it’s a game we should have won 4-0 or 5-0, their goalkeeper (Kelle Roos) had the game of his life, or certainly his game of the season.

“We need to continue from that point but not be sloppy in front of goal.

“We need to start getting the rewards for all the work and effort we put into training and games.”

Meanwhile, the Express and Star understands Orlando City striker Daryl Dike is Albion’s top transfer target for January.

The striker played under Ismael at Barnsley last season and was a key factor in the Tykes reaching the Championship play-offs.

It is believed Albion are looking to sign the USA international on loan with a permanent deal in place should they win promotion to the Premier League.

Dike scored nine goals in 19 league appearances at Oakwell last season.