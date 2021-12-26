West Brom vs Preston postponed

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael (Getty)

The game was due to take place on Thursday Dec 30, but Albion will now have a break until their home clash with Cardiff on Jan 2.

Preston contacted the EFL on Boxing Day to confirm they will be unable to fulfil the fixture due to the amount of positive cases in the squad.

A club statement read: "The club informed the EFL on Sunday morning that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to the ongoing Covid-19 cases within the squad, including an additional positive test over the weekend.

"The training ground remains closed in order to mitigate any potential further spread of the virus.

"The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture.

"However, taking into account the injuries and positive COVID-19 cases within the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture."