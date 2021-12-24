Daryl Dike is top West Brom target for Valerien Ismael

Barnsley loanee Daryl Dike (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship playoff semi final

The 21-year-old forward played under Valerien Ismael last season while on loan at Barnsley and was a key factor in the Tykes reaching the Championship play-offs.

It is believed Albion will look to sign the USA international initially on loan with a permanent deal in place, should the Baggies be promoted to the Premier League.

It's my understanding Albion moving heaven & earth to sign Daryl Dike next month with the striker their primary target. Still work to be done but will be a major coup if they pull it off. Albion not expected to do any other significant business in Jan if Dike arrives... #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) December 24, 2021

Dike scored nine goals in 19 league appearances at Oakwell and appears to be the perfect fit with Albion in desperate need of regular goals up front.

The highly-touted striker has just enjoyed another successful MLS campaign and averages more than a goal every other game in his career to date.