Daryl Dike is top West Brom target for Valerien Ismael

By Joseph MasiWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated:

The Express and Star understands Orlando City striker Daryl Dike is West Brom's top target in January.

Barnsley loanee Daryl Dike (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship playoff semi final
The 21-year-old forward played under Valerien Ismael last season while on loan at Barnsley and was a key factor in the Tykes reaching the Championship play-offs.

It is believed Albion will look to sign the USA international initially on loan with a permanent deal in place, should the Baggies be promoted to the Premier League.

Dike scored nine goals in 19 league appearances at Oakwell and appears to be the perfect fit with Albion in desperate need of regular goals up front.

The highly-touted striker has just enjoyed another successful MLS campaign and averages more than a goal every other game in his career to date.

Albion will not be the only club looking at the youngster's services with Crystal Palace and Leeds also thought to be monitoring the situation.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

Football MMPJ

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

