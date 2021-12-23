Notification Settings

West Brom keeping tabs on Wigan striker Callum Lang

By Joseph Masi

Published:

Albion are keeping tabs on Wigan forward Callum Lang, the Express & Star understands.

Callum Lang

The 23-year-old, who can play as a central striker or on the right of a front three, has been influential for the promotion-chasing Latics this season.

Lang, who has scored seven goals in his last nine games, has won plenty of plaudits for his all-action displays in Wigan’s frontline.

And his performances have led to Albion earmarking the forward as a potential transfer target.

Baggies head coach Valerien Ismael is determined to sign a striker when the window opens next month – with his side badly lacking a cutting edge in the final third.

An out-and-out number nine with Championship experience is the priority – meaning a potential move for Lang is more likely in the future than next month.

But the Express & Star understands Albion see Lang as a player with a bright future who will suit Ismael’s high intensity style of play.

The boss, though, is determined to sign a forward who can hit the ground running next month.

Orlando City’s Daryl Dike has long been linked with a reunion with Ismael after doing so well when the pair were at Barnsley last season.

The 21-year-old is likely to be available on loan with the MLS season having come to a close.

But it is understood Orlando want a hefty loan fee for their talisman.

Cauley Woodrow, who Ismael also worked with at Barnsley, is another striker to have been linked with a move to The Hawthorns.

Reports have suggested Brentford’s Marcus Forss – who began his career at Albion – could also become a target with the Finn understood to be available on loan.

Speaking after the recent goalless draw at Barnsley, Ismael pulled no punches when asked if he needs to sign a striker.

“It’s been many weeks now that our target is clear in the front position,” he said.

“We have to do something on one of the front three positions.

“It is a reality that you need to score goals to win games.

“You need the player who is able to score goals.”

Joseph Masi

