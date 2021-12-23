How does Albion's current crop compare with their recent Championship squads?

EXPRESS & STAR COPYRIGHT....DAVID HAMILTON... SANDWELL PIC...SPORT PIC...HULL CITY VS WEST BROMWICH ALBION........Kevin Phillips celebrates scoring Albion's first goal. EXPRESS & STAR...........23/10/10. COPYRIGHT......STEVEN LEATH......SANDWELL STORY...... West Bromwich Albion versus Fulham FC. Albions: Roman Bednar. Dwight Gayle of West Bromwich Albion. Charlie Austin of West Bromwich Albion reacts. COPYRIGHT EXPRESS %26 STAR......18/01/2010.........SANDWELL......STEVEN LEATH... Newcastle United FC versus West Bromwich Albion Fc. Albions: Roman Bednar. West Bromwich Albion's Kevin Phillips celebrates the goal during the Coca-Cola Championship match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 15, 2008. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial print use only except with prior written approval. New media use requires licence from Football DataCo Ltd. Call +44 (0)1158 447447 or see www.paphotos.com/info/ for full restrictions and further information. EXPRESS & STAR COPYRIGHT....DAVID HAMILTON... SANDWELL PIC...SPORT PIC...HULL CITY VS WEST BROMWICH ALBION........Kevin Phillips celebrates scoring Albion's first goal. EXPRESS & STAR...........23/10/10. COPYRIGHT......STEVEN LEATH......SANDWELL STORY...... West Bromwich Albion versus Fulham FC. Albions: Roman Bednar. Dwight Gayle of West Bromwich Albion. Charlie Austin of West Bromwich Albion reacts. COPYRIGHT EXPRESS %26 STAR......18/01/2010.........SANDWELL......STEVEN LEATH... Newcastle United FC versus West Bromwich Albion Fc. Albions: Roman Bednar. West Bromwich Albion's Kevin Phillips celebrates the goal during the Coca-Cola Championship match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 15, 2008. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial print use only except with prior written approval. New media use requires licence from Football DataCo Ltd. Call +44 (0)1158 447447 or see www.paphotos.com/info/ for full restrictions and further information. BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion attacks a corner in the opposition box after he came forward for the last corner of the game in stoppage time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion at Oakwell Stadium on December 17, 2021 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). COPYRIGHT EXPRESS %26 STAR......09/03/2010......SANDWELL....STEVEN LEATH... West Brom Albion versus: Sheffield Wednesday FC. Albions: Robert Koren scores.

Some fans have hit out at the Baggies lack of spending as well as their squad depth in comparison to promotion rivals Fulham and Bournemouth. So, we’ve had a look at how the Baggies’ previous four Championship squads stack up against the current crop.

Goalkeepers

Its hard to look past Albion’s current number one when comparing the squad to previous Championship campaigns.

In 2007/08, Tony Mowbray’s title winners had Dean Kiely between the sticks – and despite Albion shipping goals he was a consistent performer. As was Scott Carson as the Baggies bounced back in 2009/10 under Roberto Di Matteo.

But Sam Johnstone, who has been number one for the last three Championship seasons, is an England international and has arguably been the club’s best performer in recent years.

Defence

Back in 2007/08, Albion conceded more goals than any other club in the top five. The back four included flying full-backs Carl Hoefkens and Paul Robinson while Leon Barnett was susceptible to the odd mistake.

Fast forward two years and they were tighter under Di Matteo, with a back four of Gianni Zuiverloon, Abdoulaye Meite, Jonas Olsson and Joe Mattock/Marek Cech.

Under Darren Moore in 2018/19 it was a different tale with Albion’s rocky back line arguably costing them automatic promotion – with the Slaven Bilic defence tighter thanks to a handful of additions. Ismael’s side, though, look rock solid having conceded just 17 league goals so far.

Midfield

The 07/08 crop had it all. The control of Jonathan Greening, the class of Robert Koren, the guile of Filipe Texeira and the left foot of Chris Brunt with a sprinkling of James Morrison magic. That midfield was attacking, fast flowing and classy.

Under Di Matteo, it was similar, with Graham Dorrans leading the way. He had talent around him too, with Brunt, Morrison, Jerome Thomas and Giles Barnes being anchored by Youssef Mulumbu.

Under Moore, Albion missed creativity and the finesse of Morrison as they faltered in the play-offs – while under Bilic it was a classy midfield led by Matheus Pereira. This year Albion are a lot more rigid. Alex Mowatt has flare but Albion aren’t the free-flowing machine they were under Mowbray, Di Matteo or Bilic.

Strikers

Back in 2007/08, Albion found the net 88 times in the league largely down to Kevin Phillips. He was backed up by Roman Bednar and Ishmael Miller. And it’s hard to look past that trio when comparing against other squads.

Di Matteo’s front line scored one more goal with Bednar, Simon Cox and Miller all leading the way.

Then under Moore, Albion had limited options but were potent. Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez grabbed 45 league goals between them – and without the pair the Baggies would have struggled.

Under Bilic, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore never really proved to be clinical. And with the current crop, you only have to look at recent results and the comments from fans and pundits.