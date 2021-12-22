Jake Livermore and Callum Robinson lift lid on West Brom dressing room

West Brom's Jake Livermore (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WALSALL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on December 15, 2021 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The duo were quizzed on a host of topics by betting firm LV Bet – who are one of the club’s main sponsors.

And in the interview Livermore was full of praise for head coach Valerien Ismael – with the skipper believing the Frenchman is the man the club needed following the Baggies relegation from the Premier League last year.

“He has given us that identity and that belief,” the 32-year-old said.

“I think last season, we were really lacking in both those aspects and on top of all that, he’s just a top, top, straight guy.

“That is exactly what our changing room needed – that belief because we have got bundles of ability in there.

“It just needed that direction.”

Livermore and Robinson were asked which current Albion player is likely to follow Ismael into management one day.

“I think Barts (Kyle Bartley),” Robinson said.

“He likes to listen a lot to the coaches – he is heavily involved.

“If you’re going for wild card I’d say Dara O’Shea. He’s still young but you could see with the way he is every day – he always wants to learn so he’s a maybe.”

Livermore, meanwhile, tipped Darnell Furlong to go into management one day.

But he admits it’s hard to know which players will be a success on the coaching side after being surprised club legend James Morrison opted to go into coaching.

“I didn’t look at James Morrison and think he would be a coach but he has been really good,” the captain said.

“Darnell Furlong has got some good (ideas). He knows the game. He reads the game.”

Livermore and Robinson were in agreement Adam Reach is the most intelligent member of Albion’s squad. “Reachy. Reachy looks smart doesn’t he?” Livermore said.

“But we’re not spoilt for choice.”

While Reach may be the brightest squad member, Robinson revealed Grady Diangana is player who can speak the most languages.

“Grady speaks Congolese, Spanish, French,” he said.

“He speaks with Cedric (Kipre). He can speak a few different languages.”

Livermore and Robinson were also asked which Albion player would progress the furthest on popular television shows Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

“Not me but I’m confident when there is a tune on,” Robinson said on Strictly. “I wouldn’t say I’m the best dancer but I’m just a bit of an idiot.

“KG (Karlan Grant) as well. He can move.

“On the coach we’re like the Chuckle Brothers.”