Barnsley 0 West Brom 0 - Report

Kyle Bartley (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And Albion's woes at Oakwell continued after they were held to a goalless draw by Barnsley.

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael returned to South Yorkshire to take on the side he guided into the play-offs last term.

And the Frenchman watched as his team saw three chances cleared off the goal-line while a host of other opportunities also went begging.

Jordan Hugill and Karlan Grant both saw efforts kept out by excellent blocks on the line. Cedric Kipre hit the post while Callum Robinson and Darnell Furlong also had decent chances.

As has often been the case this season, though, Albin just couldn't find that final bit of quality they needed - with Ismael's side doing enough to win this game comfortably but ultimately having to settle for a point.

REPORT

In his pre-match press conference, Ismael confirmed Cedric Kipre, Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke and Conor Townsend were all available for selection having missed the win over Reading after testing positive for Covid-19.

The quartet finished their isolation on Thursday and had just one training session ahead of the trip to Oakwell.

But Ismael still opted to recall three of them to his starting line-up with Kipre and Clarke joining Kyle Bartley in the back three.

Jordan Hugill (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Townsend also returned at left wing-back with Darnell Furlong on the right and Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt the midfield two in the Frenchman's 3-4-3 formation.

Up front, Jordan Hugill continued as the central striker with Callum Robinson on the right and Karlan Grant on the left.

Barnsley headed into the game without top scorer Cauley Woodrow who missed out through injury.

They also lined up in a 3-4-3 formation with former Shrewsbury loanee Carlton Morris their central striker and Callum Styles and Aaron Leya Iseka out wide.

It was Albion who started the brighter of the two teams with Ismael's men having a glorious chance to open the scoring inside the opening few minutes.

After winning a free-kick wide on the right, Mowatt whipped in an inviting cross.

And that was met by Kipre whose glancing header clattered the post before bouncing to safety.

Barnsley entered the game having won just once in their last 19 outings.

But the opening chance for Kipre aside, the game proved to be an even and keenly contest as the half-hour mark approached - with the Tykes playing with a confidence that defied their league position.

Callum Robinson (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion, in contrast, had been a touch rash in possession with their eagerness to get the ball forward quickly leading to passes going astray.

It was Ismael's side, though, who were getting into dangerous areas more often.

And they again should have opened the scoring when some lovely link-up play between Grant and Townsend ended with the wing-back sending in a dangerous low cross.

That delivery was begging to be side-footed home by Hugill.

But while the striker made a good connection, he sent his effort straight at Brittain who was able to block the ball on the line.

Incredibly, Barnsley then made another goal-line clearance in the 40th minute.

Following an Albion corner, a scramble led to the ball being turned towards goals.

And just as it looked set to cross the line, Morris made a brilliant, and acrobatic, bicycle-kick clearance to hack the ball away.

The Baggies again went close shortly after the re-start.

Following another scramble, Kipre saw a shot inside the area blocked.

But the defender got a second bite of the cherry and then sent a powerful strike narrowly wide.

As the clock ticked towards the hour-mark, Albion were putting the hosts under heavy pressure.

Jordan Williams (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And they came close again when Robinson spun in the box before hitting a strike which took a deflection before being parried away by Brad Collins.

Ismael made a double change in the 73rd minute with Jayson Molumby and Grady Diangana replacing Livermore and Robinson.

And just moments later, Barnsley made their fourth goal-line clearance.

An exquisite through-ball from Diangana was latched onto by Grant who then did well to round Collins.

The striker then looked set to fire into an empty net but his shot was spectacularly blocked by a sliding Michael Helik.

Albion continued to press for a winner in the closing stages.

Furlong received the ball in a dangerous area but hesitated before seeing a shot blocked, while Clarke met a deep Mowatt cross but headed over.

But they just couldn't find that cutting edge - with the Baggies walking off the pitch with one point when really they should have had three and a convincing win.

Teams

Barnsley (3-5-2): Collins, Helik, Andersen, Kitching, Brittain, Gomes, Benson (Cole 64), Styles, J Williams, Morris, Iseka (Oduor 84).

Subs not used: Walton, Moon, Vita, Hondermarck, Adeboyejo.

Albion (3-4-3): Johnstone, Kipre, Bartley, Clarke, Furlong, Livermore (Molumby 73), Mowatt, Townsend, Robinson (Diangana 73), Hugill (Reach 90), Grant.