West Brom missing key foursome

Semi Ajayi (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was revealed just before Saturday’s victory over Reading that the four defenders had all tested positive for Covid-19.

While it is not known who, the Express & Star understands two of the players tested positive last Tuesday.

That means their isolation period ends this Friday.

Albion, though, will head to Yorkshire on Thursday and will stay in a hotel overnight.

And having not trained for 10 days, it’s understood the two players whose isolation ends on Friday are unlikely to travel up and be considered for selection.

It means Valerien Ismael will again name a make-shift defence when he takes on his former side. Midfielders Jake Livermore and Adam Reach were surprise inclusions in Albion’s defence for the win over Reading.

But both players put in impressive performances – with the Royals failing to register a shot on target over the course of the 90 minutes.

And speaking after the game, Ismael admitted he was delighted with the duo and would be happy to play them at centre-half again.

“I think it was great from Jake and Adam to accept the position, to accept we had an emergency case and we needed their help,” the boss said.

“I have to say a massive thank-you to them for helping the side and securing a clean sheet.