Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 16: Time to don the Albion tracksuit...

Join Luke Hatfield, Joe Masi and new host Jonny Drury as they talk all things Albion.

They have an emotional hour in the studio as Luke says his farewells to the podcast as his move to West Brom beckons, and the trio focus on the Baggies' recent win over Reading.

They discuss the covid impact at The Hawthorns, speak about Taylor Gardner-Hickman's brilliance and more!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)