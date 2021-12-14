Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 16: Time to don the Albion tracksuit...

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Tune into the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast!

Join Luke Hatfield, Joe Masi and new host Jonny Drury as they talk all things Albion.

They have an emotional hour in the studio as Luke says his farewells to the podcast as his move to West Brom beckons, and the trio focus on the Baggies' recent win over Reading.

They discuss the covid impact at The Hawthorns, speak about Taylor Gardner-Hickman's brilliance and more!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News