West Brom 1 Reading 0 - Report

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was revealed yesterday the Baggies training ground had been struck with a coronavirus outbreak with four players forced to miss today's game.

That meant Albion had to name all their available senior players in their starting line-up with the bench consisting of six out-field players from the academy as well as back-up goalkeeper David Button.

But despite the set-backs they faced, Albion put in a brilliant display to beat Veljko Paunovic's side.

In a performance that saw them dominate from the first-whistle to the last, they created numerous goalscoring opportunities.

In the end, it was Robinson that earned them the points with a clever finish on the hour mark.

But that was the very least the Baggies deserved with Ismael's men by far the superior side.

Report

On Friday, Ismael revealed Albion had been rocked by a Covid outbreak with the boss expecting three players to miss the game.

But the Baggies reported another positive case overnight - with defenders Cedric Kipre, Matt Clarke, Semi Ajayi and Conor Townsend all self-isolating after contracting the virus.

Albion were also without Grady Diangana who missed out through illness, while a number of unknown players who did start were also struggling with a bug.

It meant Ismael had to name a much-changed 18 from the win over Coventry.

In his 3-4-3 formation, Kyle Bartley started in the middle of the back three with Jake Livermore and Adam Reach playing out of position either side.

Taylor Garder-Hickman was asked to fill-in at left wing-back with Darnell Furlong continuing on the right.

Up front, Jordan Hugill was the central striker with Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant either side.

Albion's bench, with the exception of goalkeeper David Button, was made up of academy players.

Rayhaan Tulloch was the oldest substitute aged just 20. He was joined by Caleb Taylor, Ethan Ingram, Zac Ashworth, Tom Fellows and Reyes Cleary.

Reading lined up in a 5-3-2 formation with former Walsall centre-back Scott Dann joined by Liam Moore and Tom Holmes in the back three.

Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Baba Rahman and Tyrell Ashcroft were the wing-backs with former England striker Andy Carroll supported by Tom Dele-Bashiru up front.

Despite the raft of chances, Ismael's side dominated the enitire first-half.

Robinson tested Luke Southwood in the Reading goal early on when he turned in the box before hitting a low drive that the keeper claimed.

Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby then both hit fierce strikes from distance which the Northern Ireland shot-stopper kept out.

Undeterred, the Baggies continued to press.

And they were presented with a glorious chance to break the deadlock when - following a long ball forward - a poor touch from Tom Holmes saw the ball drop kindly for Grant.

The forward took a touch before looking to bend the ball around Southwood and into the corner.

But - at full-stretch - the goalkeeper did just enough to get down and push the ball away.

Reading were content to sit deep, frustrate and hope they could catch Albion out in the counter-attack.

But the chances for the Baggies just kept coming.

Robinson produced some lovely footwork on the edge of the box before powering a strike inches past the post.

Then after a Mowatt corner was half-cleared, the forward went even closer when he saw a deflected strike headed off the line by Carroll.

As the half-time whistle approached, Albion had enjoyed 64 per cent possession and had 14 shots to Reading's none.

But just seconds before the break, the visitors almost got themselves ahead when some superb work from Alen Halilovic led to Dele Bashiru charging into the box.

He then unleashed a powerful strike which flashed across the face of goal before sailing out of play.

Albion continued to dominate following the re-start.

And they should have opened the scoring in the 55th minute when Molumby sent Robinson charging into the box.

The forward worked himself some space by shifting the ball onto his left foot.

And he then hit a fierce effort across goal that flew millimeters past the post.

On the hour, though, Ismael's side finally got themselves ahead.

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion makes a clearance. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Garnder-Hickman first did well to send Grant charging away down the left.

And he then sent in a cross which Robinson managed to turn home with a smart finish from close range.

With 15 minutes to go, Reading started to throw caution to the wind as they went in search of an equaliser.

And with the game now open, Robinson almost grabbed his and Albion's second with a curling strike from just inside the box that a diving Southwood managed to palm away.

Reading did have one chance to snatch an equaliser late on.

A clever touch from substitute George Puscas found Dele-Bashiru in the box.

But he dragged a shot well wide when he should have done better.

And from that point, the Baggies saw out the game relatively comfortably with Grant almost grabbing a second when he tested Southwood with a low drive in stoppage-time.

Teams

Albion (3-4-3): Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley, Livermore, Gardner-Hickman, Molumby, Mowatt, Reach, Robinson (Fellows 86), Hugill, Grant.

Subs not used: Button, Taylor, Ingram, Ashworth, Cleary.

Reading (3-5-2): Southwood, Moore (Puscas 75), Holmes, Dann, Ashcroft, Laurent, Tekek (Hoilett 68), Haliloivc, Rahman, Carroll, Dele-Bashiru.