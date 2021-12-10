West Brom v Reading: Baggies need to build after return to form last time out

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion gets between Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Callum Robinson (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But Albion know they must now build on that impressive display if they want to realistically challenge Fulham and Bournemouth for a place in the top two.

Following a run of four games without a win and three without a goal, the atmosphere surrounding the Baggies wasn’t great heading into last weekend.

The fan base appeared divided towards head coach Valerien Ismael and his style of play.

But despite the pressure being on, they put in an excellent display to deservedly beat a Coventry side who have been excellent on home turf this season.

What was most pleasing was that the 4,500 fans in attendance got to see proper ‘Val-ball’ in action.

The Baggies pressed relentlessly and constantly won the ball high up the pitch in dangerous areas.

They actually ended the game having had just 35 per cent possession.

But you’d never have known it such was the control they enjoyed.

The truth is Albion can do ‘Val-ball’ well.

But they have struggled this season when teams have sat back and let them have the ball.

And that is what Reading are expected to do tomorrow.

Sitting 20th in the Championship table, the Royals would bite your hand off for a point.

They are likely to sit deep in a 4-5-1 formation.

And with Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater in their side, they know – if they can frustrate Albion – they will have a decent chance of nicking a goal on the counter-attack or via a set-play.

For the Baggies, patience has to be the order of the day – particularly in the final third.

In the recent goalless draws with Blackpool and Nottingham Forest, Ismael’s men missed some glorious opportunities.

It led to the boss saying at times his players are too ‘hectic’ in the final third.

And it’s important they stay calm and composed tomorrow.

With Reading likely to sit deep, Albion know they probably won’t get many clear-cut chances.

That only increases the pressure on their shoulders.

But if they stay calm, they will get the opportunities needed to win the game.

In terms of selection, Ismael has a decision to make as to who will partner Alex Mowatt in central midfield.

Jack Livermore and Jayson Molumby were both suspended last weekend.

And in their absence, youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman put in a man of the match performance in the middle of the park.

It is understood, though, Ismael sees the teenager as a wing-back long-term.

And that means Livermore or Molumby will compete for a place in midfield, with the skipper likely to be the man who gets the nod.