Conor Townsend has made himself key to West Brom's progress

Conor Townsend (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And that man is Albion’s Conor Townsend – a player who is rapidly becoming a cult hero at The Hawthorns and who is finally getting the credit he deserves.

Townsend’s career to this point has been a strange one. After coming through the youth ranks at Hull, the wing-back gained experience with a series of loan moves.

He started in the National League with Grimsby. He then moved into League Two with Chesterfield and then into League One with Carlisle.

And then he went on to secure a temporary move to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership before returning to League One with Scunthorpe.

Speak to anyone who played with or coached Townsend during those loan stints – and they will tell you he did well for every club.

But in 2015 something strange happened. For whatever reason, Townsend was struggling to find a loan move having once again been made available for temporary move.

And it actually led to him rejoining Grimsby in non-league for a month in 2015 just to get some minutes under his belt.

At the end of that season, Hull released him and Scunthorpe snapped up Townsend on a free transfer.

And his outstanding form for the Iron led to his move to Albion – despite Hull also making a bid to try and entice him back to Yorkshire.

Ever since becoming a Baggie, the full-back has worked relentlessly to ensure he becomes a better player year-on-year.

When he joined, Townsend had to play second fiddle to Kieran Gibbs.

But during Slaven Bilic’s spell as manager, he displaced the former England international in the team.

When Sam Allardyce arrived, he again had to make do with a place on the bench.

It felt at the time as, though, Gibbs returned to the side due to his reputation alone with Townsend’s rival having more star quality because he had played more than 100 games for Arsenal.

But for many, Townsend was the better player. And Allardyce realised it too, with the Hessle-born defender regaining his place and going on to be one of Albion’s best players in the Premier League.

Now he is doing the business once again for Valerien Ismael.

And it’s fair to say Baggies fans love him for his quality, but also for the quiet and understated way he has gone about his business.

Having arrived as a relative unknown, Townsend has gone on to make himself integral. And you can bet other clubs have taken notice of his impressive displays.

Back in February, Townsend signed a new deal keeping him at The Hawthorns until 2024.

But Ismael decided to offer him fresh terms again last month, with the defender now committed to the club until 2025.

That contract extension was because Ismael knows Townsend will be key for Albion over the next few years – whether they are in the Premier League or Championship.

And it will also be because other clubs are starting to take note.